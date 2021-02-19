Coach Park Hang-seo completes 14-day quarantine period due to Covid-19



In Thursday morning, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thien met and sent Tet greeting to coach Park Hang-seo.





Although all results from Covid-19 testing samples of coach Park Hang-seo and his coworkers were negative, Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) General Secretary Le Hoai Anh recommended that foreign coaches of the Vietnamese U22 team and the Vietnam national football team should restrict contact with other people for additional 14 days.Additionally, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also sent Tet gifts to the coach and hoped that Mr. Park and his assistants would enjoy a warm festival in the country.Previously, coach Park Hang-seo and his assistants Lee Young-jin, Kim Han-yoon, Choi Ju-young had enjoyed more than one – month vacation in their hometown in the end of December, 2020. By February 3, they come back to the capital city of Hanoi and underwent 14-day quarantine period at a hotel in the capital city of Hanoi.

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong