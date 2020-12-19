Coach Park Hang-seo selects 24 players for U22 national team

This is the last training camp of the year for the U22 team. Unlike the previous three training camp, this time, the U22 team will have two friendly matches with the national team.



The first friendly will be on December 23 at Cam Pha Stadium in northern Quang Ninh province. The second is scheduled four days later at Viet Tri Stadium in northern Phu Tho province.



The two friendly matches are being held in accordance with the actual conditions of international matches, which have been suspended due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



These matches will help both teams prepare for the upcoming tournaments.



The national team will have three matches in the 2022 World Cup second qualification round in March and June.



The team will also defend its title at the AFF Suzuki Cup, while the U22 team will attempt to defend its crown in the Southeast Asian Games next year.



Coach Park Hang Seo has called back many players that have shown good form in the previous three training camps.



Players Nham Manh Dung of Viettel FC, Tran Van Cong of Hong Linh Ha Tinh FC, Dung Quang Nho of HAGL FC, and Le Minh Binh Bình of Ba Ria Vung Tau FC have all left a good impression.



Two U-19 players, Vo Nguyen Hoang of Sai Gon FC and Huynh Cong Den of Pho Hien FC, are also on the list.



These young players are considered to be top players with good growth potential.