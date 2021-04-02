Coach Park Hang-Seo to be vaccinated first dose of Covid-19

Head coach of the Vietnamese men’s football team Park Hang-Seo (Photo: Dung Phuong)



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the General Department of Sports and Physical Training will continue to make a list of football teams to be vaccinated the Covid-19 vaccine on April 5, 8, 9 and 13 respectively.

Among the 22 members are VFF coaches and managers, including VFF Vice President Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan and Head of Vietnamese men’s delegation Mr. Nguyen Sy Hien.In addition to Mr. Park Hang-Seo, seven coaches of VFF's other teams will be prioritized to vaccinate the Covid-19.Football teams are in the priority group for Covid-19 vaccination as they are preparing for international tournaments. In addition to the national football team, all members of the V-League football clubs including Viettel, Hanoi and Sai Gon will be vaccinated Covid-19 vaccine before participating in the Asian Cup.