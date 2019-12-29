Cooperation agreement signed on creating jobs for high-performance athletes





From 2020, the association will launch a campaign to call on young entrepreneurs across the country to support startups and create jobs for the high-performance athletes.Accordingly, the General Department of Sports and Physical Training directed functional units to make a list of athletes in need of employment support and send it to the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association.At the signing ceremony, Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs presented 10 gifts worth VND200 million to ten athletes for their outstanding achievements at SEA Games 30.

BY HUY DUNG- Translated by Huyen Huong