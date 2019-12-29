Cooperation agreement signed on creating jobs for high-performance athletes

The Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs and the General Department of Sports and Physical Training yesterday co-signed a cooperation agreement about creating jobs as well as supporting start-up business activities for the best Vietnamese athletes after they leave professional career.

A signing ceremony of cooperation agreement about creating jobs as well as supporting start-up business activities for best Vietnamese athletes when they have left professional career (Photo:VGP)

From 2020, the association will launch a campaign to call on young entrepreneurs across the country to support startups and create jobs for the high-performance athletes.

Accordingly, the General Department of Sports and Physical Training directed functional units to make a list of athletes in need of employment support and send it to the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association.

At the signing ceremony, Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs presented 10 gifts worth VND200 million to ten athletes for their outstanding achievements at SEA Games 30.


