Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards

The Silver and Bronze awards went to star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of the Ha Noi F.C and Nguyen Trong Hoang who is currently playing midfielder for Viettel FC.

Striker Huynh Nhu from the HCMC FC was honored with the Golden Ball award in the category of female football prize. Players Chuong Thi Kieu of HCMC FC and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung of Phong Phu Ha Nam FC received the Silver and Bronze awards respectively.

In the Futsal Golden Ball category, the trio of Thai Son Nam FC, including Tran Van Vu, Nguyen Minh Tri and Pham Duc Hoa scooped top prizes. Accordingly, Vu got the Golden Ball award while Tri and Hoa took home Silver and Bronze awards.

The organization board also presented the Best Foreign Football Player Award to Pape Omar Faye from Ha Noi FC; the Best Male Young Footballer Award and the Best Female Young Footballer Award to defender Doan Van Hau who is playing in the Netherlands for SC Heerenveen and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan of the HCMC FC.

Attending at the award ceremony were Director General of General Agency of Sport Vuong Bich Thang, Permanent Vice Chairman of VFF Tran Quoc Tuan, Permanent Member of the VFF Executive Committee Tran Anh Tu, Korean head coach of the Vietnamese national U23 football team Park Hang Seo, coach of Vietnam Women's National Football team Mai Duc Chung.

The event also saw the presence of Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem, Deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Central Propaganda and Training Commission in HCMC Dang Manh Trung, Standing deputy head of HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Le Van Minh, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Huynh Thanh Nhan.

Launched in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the annual Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards aims at honoring and recognizing contributions and achievements of the Vietnamese football players during a year, said editor-in-chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) Nguyen Tan Phong.

The awards honor the top players who were voted for by football experts, coaches and journalists across the country.

Previously, the organization board has suspended the award ceremony that was scheduled to take place in the beginning of the year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh