Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards

Footballer Do Hung Dung who plays as a midfielder for the Ha Noi F.C and Vietnam national football team won the 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball award which ended in HCMC on May 26.

Players Hung Dung ( L), Huynh Nhu (c ) and Tran Van Vu

The Silver and Bronze awards went to star midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of the Ha Noi F.C and Nguyen Trong Hoang who is currently playing midfielder for Viettel FC.
Striker Huynh Nhu from the HCMC FC was honored with the Golden Ball award in the category of female football prize. Players Chuong Thi Kieu of HCMC FC and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung of Phong Phu Ha Nam FC received the Silver and Bronze awards respectively.
In the Futsal Golden Ball category, the trio of Thai Son Nam FC, including Tran Van Vu, Nguyen Minh Tri and Pham Duc Hoa scooped top prizes. Accordingly, Vu got the Golden Ball award while Tri and Hoa took home Silver and Bronze awards.
The organization board also presented the Best Foreign Football Player Award to Pape Omar Faye from Ha Noi FC; the Best Male Young Footballer Award and the Best Female Young Footballer Award to defender Doan Van Hau who is playing in the Netherlands for SC Heerenveen and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan of the HCMC FC.
Attending at the award ceremony were Director General of General Agency of Sport Vuong Bich Thang, Permanent Vice Chairman of VFF Tran Quoc Tuan, Permanent Member of the VFF Executive Committee Tran Anh Tu, Korean head coach of the Vietnamese national U23 football team Park Hang Seo,  coach of Vietnam Women's National Football team Mai Duc Chung.
The event also saw the presence of Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem, Deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Central Propaganda and Training Commission in HCMC Dang Manh Trung, Standing deputy head of HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Le Van Minh, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Huynh Thanh Nhan.
Launched in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, the annual Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards aims at honoring and recognizing contributions and achievements of the Vietnamese football players during a year, said editor-in-chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) Nguyen Tan Phong.
The awards honor the top players who were voted for by football experts, coaches and journalists across the country.
Previously, the organization board has suspended the award ceremony that was scheduled to take place in the beginning of the year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The event is organized by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in coordination with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Vietnam Professional Football Joint-stock Company (VPF), Thai Son Nam Trading Company, Viet Ha Beer, Vinawind, Hung Thinh Group, VinGroup, SunGroup, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, VIVA LIFE, OPPO, World Steel, An Thanh Tram Huong, Thu Duc House, An Duong Construction, Vietnam Airlines, Rex Hotel.
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 9 Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem (L ) presents flowers to coaches Park Hang Seo and Mai Duc Chung (C).
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 11 Standing deputy head of HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Le Van Minh hands over the Futsal Golden Ball Award to Tran Van Vu.
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 12 Winner of the Futsal Silver Ball Award Le Minh Tri
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 13 The Best Foreign Football Player Award goes to Pape Omar Faye.
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 14 Nguyen Thi Tuyet Ngan and Doan Van Hau’s parents receive titles of Best Female and Male Young Footballer Awards.
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 15 Editor-in-chief of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP), Nguyen Tan Phong offers medals to honor sponsors’ contribution to the award.
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 16 Deputy editor-in-chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP), Nguyen Nhat offers medals to honor sponsors’ contribution to the award.
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 17 Permanent Vice Chairman of VFF Tran Quoc Tuan
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 19 Pop star Ngoc Son
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 20 The dancer couple Khanh Thi-Phan Hien
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 21 Coach Park Hang Seo
Do Hung Dung claims top honour at 2019 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ảnh 22 People's Artist Viet Anh ( R) 
By Staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

