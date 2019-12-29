F1 Vietnam Grand Prix’s remaining tickets go on sale

Tickets for the standard stand at turn 11 and the unreserved stand at turn 13 cost from VND1,560,000 (US$67) to VND2,590,000 (US$112) for a one-day ticket.

The Paddock Club costs US$990 for a one-day ticket and US$5,720 for a three-day ticket, which gives fans access to high-class services including food, drinks and more.

Earlier, tickets for the event went on sale via all channels. Hospitality, grandstand and general admission tickets are up for grabs for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the event, or as three-day combo tickets.

Tickets can be booked online and look up for the list of ticket distribution agents on the official website of the race at www.f1vietnamgp.com, the Facebook page, through hotlines 1900 232428 and 0915 73 44 66, or directly at any VinMart convenience store in Hanoi and HCM City.

Preparations have been in full swing since March for a thrilling street race in Vietnam’s capital around a 5.565km track located near My Dinh National Stadium.

Vietnamplus