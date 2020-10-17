  1. Sports

Formula One grand prix officially cancelled in Vietnam

Vietnam’s first ever Formula One (F1) grand prix is officially cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according the event’s organisers.

A man wears a protective mask as he guards at the construction site of Formula One Vietnam Grand Prix racing track in Hanoi, Vietnam March 12, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

The decision came following talks by the Hanoi People’s Committee, Vietnam Motorsports Association Co. Ltd. (VMA) and Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company (VGPC) who held discussions with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula One Group.
Unfortunately, the complicated nature of developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of 13 F1 races worldwide, including in Australia, China, the Netherlands, Monaco, Azerbaijan, Canada, France, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Vietnam.
The Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company (VGPC) will refund all customers who purchased tickets for the Vietnamese Grand Prix which was due to take place this year in Hanoi.

