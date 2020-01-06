Hanoi’s 10 outstanding young people to be honoured

The youngsters have made marked achievements in such areas as study, scientific research, economic development, national defence-security, culture, arts, sports and volunteer activities.



Among them is Bui Hong Duc, a student of the Natural Science High School for Gifted Students under the Hanoi National University, who won a gold medal at the International Olympiad in Informatics 2019, a silver medal at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad 2019, and other awards.



Another brilliant face is Dr. Bui Hung Thang, Director of the Centre for Technology Application and Deployment under the Institute of Materials Science, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.



Thang owns two patents granted by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam in 2019 and published many articles on national and international magazines.



His three other patents, comprising “LED Liquid Cooling,” “Self-convective liquid-cooled LED bulbs” and “the process of making silicone radiator cream containing Graphene," have been applied by companies.



Weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen is the only youth representing athletes in the list. In 2019, she brought home three gold medals at the Asian Weightlifting Championships; one gold medal at the SEA Games 30; two golds and one silver at the 2019 World Cup; and one bronze medal at the World Weightlifting Championship.



Duong Danh Dat, deputy head of Ly Thai To ward’s police, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi, will be honoured for his noted performance in drug crime combat.



The youngest face to be honoured is Le Trang Linh, a student of the Piano Department, the Vietnam National Academy of Music, who has won first prizes at four international contests.



Other youths are Tran Phuong Thao, a lecturer of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Hanoi University of Pharmacy; Ha Viet Hoang, a second-year student of the Electronics and Telecommunications Department of Hanoi University of Science and Technology; Pham Kim Hung, CEO - Founder of TechElite and BASE Inc; Hoang Hoa Trung, Head of the volunteer group Niem Tin (Faith); and Le Huong Giang, a student of University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University, Hanoi.