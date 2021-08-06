Highlights in Vietnamese delegation's competition at Tokyo Olympics

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang. (Photo: SGGP) The most outstanding athlete

In her first Olympic appearance, female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh, the world’s No. 49, defeated No.41 Qi Xuefei from France and No.46 Sabrina Zaquet from Switzerland.



Although she lost to No.1 player Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei, the 23-year-old player had a good match which showed her skills, potential and mettle.



The most promising performance

Nguyen Huy Hoang proved that he is currently the most outstanding Asian swimmer in the men’s 1,500m freestyle, clocking 15:00.24 at the Tokyo Olympics.



Even in the men’s 800m freestyle, he was the sole Asian swimmer to enter the top 20 with a time of 7:54.16.



With this result, the 21-year-old can be Vietnam’s gold medal hope at the coming Asian swimming championships or Asian Games.



The most surprising result

This is the first time ever that a Vietnamese runner has made it through the qualification of an Olympics' official competition.



With this achievement, Lan affirmed her No.1 position in the continent and was the only Asian representative at the semi-finals. Her own record is 55.30.



Runner Quach Thi Lan. (Photo: VNA) The most disappointing performance

Weightlifter Thach Kim Tuan’s performance at the men’s 61kg ended in disappointment.



He would have won a bronze medal if he could maintain a total lift of 295kg like he did at his previous tournaments.



The most regretful

Gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Olympic Games record holder of the men’s 10m air pistol Hoang Xuan Vinh could not advance to the final at the Tokyo Olympics.



He only earned 573 points at the qualification, much lower than his results during practice. This Olympic appearance may be his last one.

VNA