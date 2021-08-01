Japanese city popularises Vietnam ahead of Paralympic Games

Banners cheering for the Vietnamese teams at Kokubunji city (Photo: VNA)

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent, Mayor Izawa Kunio said as Japan and Vietnam have been nurturing a sound friendship, local residents want to cheer for the Vietnamese teams at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, hoping that the athletes will spare no efforts to achieve outstanding results.

The event will be held on August 1, 28 and 29. Participants will write their encouragement messages to the Vietnamese athletes.



A young child in Kokubunji writes his message to the Vietnamese teams (Photo: VNA)

Kokubunji is among the host localities for the Vietnamese teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

In 2019, the city and the Vietnam Sports Administration inked a memorandum of understanding on training for Vietnamese swimmers with disabilities ahead of the Paralympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, started on July 23, will close on August 8. Meanwhile, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5.

Vietnamplus