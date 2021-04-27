Le Quang Liem qualifies for quarterfinals of New In Chess Classic



The international tournament is performed under the online format. After 15 qualifying rounds, the organizers will select eight players with the highest results for the quarterfinals.





The New In Chess Classic will last until May 2 and the winner will be received US$30,000.

In the last five rounds, Liem defeated Indian player Vidit Santosh; drew with American competitor Dominguez Perez Leinier, Azerbaijan player Radjabov Teimour and Norway player Tari Aryan; however, Armenian player Aronian Levon beat him.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong