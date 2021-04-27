  1. Sports

Le Quang Liem qualifies for quarterfinals of New In Chess Classic

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem qualified for the quarterfinals of the New In Chess Classic after he had finished the seventh with 8.5 points in the qualifying round.
In the last five rounds, Liem defeated Indian player Vidit Santosh; drew with American competitor Dominguez Perez Leinier, Azerbaijan player Radjabov Teimour and Norway player Tari Aryan; however, Armenian player Aronian Levon beat him. 

The international tournament is performed under the online format. After 15 qualifying rounds, the organizers will select eight players with the highest results for the quarterfinals. 
The New In Chess Classic will last until May 2 and the winner will be received US$30,000.


By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

