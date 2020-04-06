Midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai joins AFC campaign to fight COVID-19

He is only Vietnamese player taking part in the campaign encouraging people to practise necessary measures and follow hygiene guidelines to stop the deadly COVID-19.

Other Asian icons in the AFC’s campaign are Iranian international referee Alireza Faghani, Indian women's football team captain Bala Devi, Chinese striker Wang Shanshan and Thailand head coach Nishino Akira.

In the AFC’s Break The Chain clip, Hai said: “Everyone should avoid gathering in crowded places, wear masks and wash your hands regularly to protect yourself.”

With the #BreakTheChain campaign attracting millions of interactions with people globally, it is hoped that the push will serve to popularise the necessity of taking preventive steps to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

In addition, #BreakTheChain also calls on individuals to follow health regulations set out by the World Health Organisation.

Together with his Hanoi FC Club, Hai and teammates made history when they finished second in the AFC Cup’s Inter-zonal Final last October.

Vietnamplus