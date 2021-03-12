New song for SEA Games 31 published

The song was composed by musician Do Hoang Phuong, being a music product of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet in response to the contest of composing songs about SEA Games 2021.



“Sunrise on SEA Games” is a song with contemporary academic harmony creating a funny festive atmosphere for sports activities.



At the moment, there is still no official song of the 2021 SEA Games.









The 2021 Southeast Asian Games is scheduled to take place in Hanoi, Vietnam from November 21 to December 2.





By Minh Chien-Translated by Huyen Huong