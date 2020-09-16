Next Media, Hanoi FC launch auction to support COVID-19 fight

A number of items of football memorabilia, including a signed Bayern Munich jersey and medals won by Hanoi FC will go under the hammer.

Bidding for a number of items has already opened and can be seen by clicking on Hanoi FC’s Facebook page.

The lucky winning bidders will be announced on September 16 and all proceeds will be given to the fund for COVID-19 prevention and control managed by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

Vietnamplus