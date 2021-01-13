Nguyen Van Quyet (Hanoi FC) wins Men’s Golden Ball Awards 2020

List of Vietnam Golden Ball 2020



1. Men’s Golden Ball: Nguyen Van Quyet (Hanoi FC)

Men’s Sliver Ball: Bui Tien Dung (Viettel FC)

Men’s Bronze Ball: Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel FC)

2. Women’s Golden Ball: Huynh Nhu (Ho Chi Minh City FC)

Women’s Sliver Ball: Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi FC)

Women’s Bronze Ball: Tran Thi Kim Thanh (Ho Chi Minh City FC)

3. Futsal’s Golden Ball: Nguyen Minh Tri (Thai Son Nam FC)

Futsal’s Sliver Ball: Ho Van Y (Thai Son Nam FC)

Futsal’s Bronze Ball: Pham Duc Hoa (Thai Son Nam FC)

4. Young player of the Year (Men): Bui Hoang Viet Anh (Hanoi FC)

Young player of the Year (Women): Ngan Thi Van Su (Ho Chi Minh City FC)

5. International player of the Year: Bruno Cantanhede (Viettel FC)



Winners of Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2020

Attending in the gala night were Member of HCMC Party Standing Committee, Head of the Propaganda and Training Board Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan; Deputy Chief of the Office and Head of Representative Office of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Nguyen Kieu Linh; Deputy Director of the General Department of Physical Training and Sports Mr. Tran Duc Phan; Deputy Director of the City Department of Culture and Sports Mr. Mai Ba Hung; Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation Mr. Cao Van Chong and Chairman of Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) Mr. Tran Anh Tu.Vietnam former Vice President of the Southeast Asian Football Federation and former Vice President of Vietnam Football Federation Duong Vu Lam, Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong, Head of Sports Management Division under the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan, Ms. Vo Thanh Thao who is a representative of My Thanh Advertisement and Entertainment Company- the organizer of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards Gala 2020, singer-songwriter Ngoc Son, Quach Beem, MC Thanh Bach, actor Hieu Hien and football lovers also took part in the event.As for the organizer of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, there were Deputy editor in chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy editor in chief of SGGP Newspaper cum Head of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2020 Mr. Nguyen Nhat, Deputy editor in chief of SGGP Newspaper Mr. Pham Truong along with representatives of sponsors, leaders of domestic teams, coaches, football players, former football players, football lovers especially sport reporters of news agencies nationwide.At the gala, the organizing board announced and honored Vietnam Golden Ball 2020 winners for the men and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards; Young player of the Year and International player of the Year.Some photos at Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2020 gala:

Source: SGGP News- Translate by Huyen Huong