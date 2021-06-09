Officials propose delay of SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Following the session, the VSA will report the specific organisation plan to leaders of the ministry for submission to the government and the Southeast Asian Games Federation for consideration at the next meeting.

General Secretary of the Vietnam Olympic Committee Tran Van Manh said a document was sent to members of the Southeast Asian Games Federation's Executive Committee to seek opinions on the plan for the two tournaments amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Participants at the event agreed to delay the competitions.Director of the VSA’s Information Centre Dam Quoc Chinh said Vietnam has yet to build a process of pandemic prevention and control as well as quarantine for a regional-scale sport event.