Phu Tho Stadium possibly to replace Hang Day Stadium for SEA Games 31

The General Department of Sports and Physical Training has submitted a plan of Ho Chi Minh City’s 20,000-seat Phu Tho Stadium replacing Hang Day Stadium in the repair period to serve one of the two men’s football matches of the 31st SEA Games.

Pursuant to the signed plan of organizing and preparing for the 31st SEA Games, two sport stadiums of Hang Day and Thien Truong in Nam Dinh Province were selected for the group stage.

Meanwhile, My Dinh National Stadium was selected for the semi-finals. 

However, the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports sent an official letter to the General Department of Sports and Physical Training in mid-September to report the repair of Hang Day Stadium which would not be able to ensure the schedule for SEA Games 2021.

Accordingly, the Vietnam Sports Delegation set a goal of grabbing 70 gold medals and top 3 at the 31st SEA Games.
Vietnam national under-23 football team is expected to successfully defend the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.


By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong

