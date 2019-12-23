PM hails efforts of Vietnam sports delegation at SEA Games 30

With a total of 288 medals, the delegation brought glory to Vietnam and the sports sector, the PM said.

At SEA Games 30, Vietnam won 98 gold medals and the second position, surpassing by far the initial targets of from 65-70 gold medals and the third position.

The PM acknowledged encouragement, support and contributions from the athletes’ families as well as donors, organisations and all society to athletes and coaches.

He said he wishes athletes, coaches and experts continue doubling efforts to have better achievements, while asking the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to soon complete assessments of profession and issues relating to outcomes of the delegation at SEA Games 30 to propose orientations and solutions to promote their attainments as well as the strength of the Vietnamese sports.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien said the sports sector will continue coordinating with relevant ministries and agencies to study solutions and orientations to promote Vietnamese sports’ strength, and strive to complete policies for athletes and coaches while developing sports movements.

The State President decided to confer two first-class Labour Orders, three second-class Labour Orders, and 26 third-class Labour Orders on individuals and collectives who made outstanding achievements at SEA Games 30.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Phuc presented the first-class Labour Order to the Vietnamese sports delegation to SEA Games 30 and swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, the second-class Labour Orders to the men’s U22 national football team, the women’s national football team and its coach Mai Duc Chung.

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the third-class Labour Orders to athletes and coaches who made outstanding performance at SEA Games 30.

Head of the Vietnamese sports delegation Tran Duc Phan handed over a uniform jacket of the delegation with signatures of outstanding athletes to Prime Minister Phuc.

Earlier the meeting, the delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.