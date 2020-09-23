Three Vietnamese football teams to attend AFC Champions League, AFC Cup 2021





Accordingly, Vietnam will send three teams to attend the two sport evens.Currently, Vietnam is ranked eighth in the East Asia ranking with a published score of 28,571.With the result, Vietnam will send the 2020 national champion (V-League 2020) to the group stage of the AFC Champions League.Vietnam will be also one of three countries from the Southeast Asia along with Malaysia and Singapore to qualify the group stage of AFC Cup 2021.VFF will select Hanoi FC, the 2020 National Cup champion and the second runner to participate in AFC Cup 2021.The AFC Cup and AFC Champion League 2021 are expected to run from February 8 to November 6.

By Quang Pham- Translated by Huyen Huong