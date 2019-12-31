Track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh ranks first outstanding athletes 2019

Nguyen Thi Oanh excellently won the first position with 846 points, following by star swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien (772 points).As usual, this year’s voting was conducted nationwide in the morning of December 30 and the organizing board checked the votes and announced the results on the same day.Among the top ten outstanding athletes are football players Nguyen Quang Hai and Do Hung Dung (Hanoi City Football Club).Last in the top 10 is tennis player Ly Hoang Nam.In the content ofthe outstanding coaches, the first position belongs to the women's football coach Mai Duc Chung with 428 points.The second one belonged to athletic coach Tran Van Sy of Thanh Hoa province with 290 points; and Can Tho city’s swimming coach Nguyen Hoang Vu ranked the third position with 200 points.

BY KHANH VAN– Translated by Huyen Huong