UNESCO proposes to send professional athletes to Vietnam for training

According to Deputy Director of Vietnam Sports Administration Ms. Le Thi Hoang Yen, UNESCO’s sport representative in Vietnam Kim Encel highly appreciated mutual cooperation between the two agencies during the past years.In almost a decade, Vietnamese sports get notable achievements and great successes thanks to talent athletes, namely Hoang Xuan Vinh , Le Tu Chinh, Nguyen Thi Huyen, Bui Thi Thu Thao, Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, Thach Kim Tuan and Le Thanh Tung who have achieved the Asia and world-class standards.UNESCO and its sport partners affirmed that WHO and many other countries evaluated Vietnam as one of the outstanding countries in the world in the Covid-19 protection and prevention.If the proposal is approved, UNESCO and many countries will send athletes to Vietnam for training and be in charge of supporting accommodations, food cost and the sport equipment.Responding to the UNESCO representative’s proposal, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Le Thi Hoang Yen said that this would be a good idea for Vietnam Sports in general and national athletes participating in training sessions at National Sports Training Centers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Center in particular.In addition, this would be a good chance for Vietnamese professional athletes to exchange the competition experiences before SEA Games 31 in 2021, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Asiad 2022 in China.Ms.Yen will submit the proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other authority agencies of Vietnam.

By Phuong Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong