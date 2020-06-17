Sport reporters share their ideas at the meeting

The meeting was an annual activity of VFF and VPF to mark Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, aiming to exchange, share information and thank the contributions and sentiments of the sports newspaper and journalist for the country’s football.

Earlier, leaders of the Vietnam Football Federation and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company also had a meeting with sport reporters in the Northern region.Attending in the meeting were VFF Vice President Cao Van Chong, VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh and VPF Deputy General Director Nguyen Trong Hoai.At the meeting, leaders of VFF and VPF sent greeting and best wishes to sport journalists, listened to ideas from them to raise image improvement of Vietnam’s football.

By Huu Thinh- Translated by Huyen Huong