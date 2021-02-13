Vietnam Golden Ball Awards becomes prestigious brand name.



At a recent press conference of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2020, many sport reporters across the country shared their admiration for the organizers of the awards together with the companion of many sponsors in the context of many difficulties and challenges from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2020 gala



Deputy Editor in Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Mr. Nguyen Nhat, head of the awards’ organization board, said that over the past 25 years, SGGP Newspaper has faced many difficulties, but never intended to look back. Every season, the newspaper always thinks about how to make the awards more attractive and better and considers that as SGGP Newspaper’s responsibility for Vietnamese football. Fortunately, the award has gradually become a prestigious brand name to receive the sponsorship of many football-loving businesses.

Deputy Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan awards golden ball in the category of female to striker Huynh Nhu.



Although Vietnamese football has been growing very fast, up to now, the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards has been still the only individual title for players. Besides that, from 2016 up to now, more categories of the awards have been added to recognize and honor achievements and contributions of football players to the country’s sport field.

Over nearly three decades, the Vietnamese Golden Ball has become the prestigious and most illustrious awards for Vietnamese football players.Sharing with SGGP Newspaper, Hanoi football club’s midfielder Pham Thanh Luong, who owned the four-time coronation record, said that the first award had come to him in 2009 as the most memorable moment in his life when he was playing for the Hanoi ACB football club. He could not imagine that a player competed in the first division being honored in the most illustrious award.With four national championships, three National Super Cup trophies, two times for the best player of the V-League, the 2018 Southeast Asian champion, two times for winning the silver ball at the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, Nguyen Van Quyet deserved to receive Men’s Golden Ball Awards 2020 as an evidence for the quality of voting results of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards.

By Ho Viet- Translated by Huyen Huong