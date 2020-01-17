Vietnam lose to DPRK, out of AFC U23 Championship

Vietnam took the lead in the 17th minute as Nguyen Tien Linh tapped in a cross from Ho Tan Tai.



Although the DPRK was already out of the race after two consecutive losses, they still showed determination and levelled ten minutes later with a free kick by Kang Kuk-chol.



Entering the second half, Vietnam stepped up the game but their attackers missed various chances to score.



At the stroke of match’s end, Ri Chung-gyu converted a penalty into a goal for the DPRK while Vietnamese defender Tran Dinh Trong was sent off in injury time after receiving the second yellow card on the day.



In other fixture, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan had a 1-1 draw. With this result, the teams topped the group with five points and qualified for the knockout stages.



Vietnam were eliminated from the continental tourney after two draws and one defeat.