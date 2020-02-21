Vietnam maintains top spot in Southeast Asia’s football: FIFA

Vietnam still ranked 94th in the world and 14th in Asia. They were followed by Thailand at No.113, and the Philippines at No.124.



Japan, Iran and the Republic of Korea continued to be the continental top three.



Belgium were the world’s strongest team, followed by France and Brazil, respectively.



The FIFA rankings in January recorded few changes as only 15 friendlies were held worldwide in the one-month period, with two matches taking place in late 2019.



Next month, Vietnam will play two matches counted towards teams’ FIFA rankings.



They will face Kyrgyzstan (world’s No.96) in a friendly match on March 26 and Malaysia (No.154) in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers five days later.