Vietnam moves up one spot on FIFA Women’s World Rankings

The team moved up to 33rd spot with 1,657 points, even though they have not played since an Olympic playoff in March last year.

Vietnam also remained at the top place in Southeast Asia.

To prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Vietnam later this year, the squad held a practice session in January and another is slated for the end of this month.

This may, however, be hindered by the continuing complexity of COVID-19.

The top five Asian teams on the rankings are Australia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea.

The US women’s national football team were still ranked No 1 in the world, followed by Germany, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, and the UK.

Vietnamplus