Vietnam named in FIFA top 100

This ranking also helped Vietnam enter the top 15 Asian teams and is the best ranking for the country in 20 years.

Vietnam led Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand, world No 111.

Thailand have a total of 1,178 points, while Vietnam have 1,258 points. This gap will be difficult to level until March 2021 when the second qualifying round matches for the 2022 World Cup takes place.

In Asia, Japan dominated the region with 1,502 points, followed by Iran (1,496 points), the Republic of Korea (1,465 points), Australia (1,457 points) and Qatar (1,391 points).

Belgium won six out of eight matches played this year and maintained the overall lead with 1,780 points, finishing on top for the third consecutive year.

Ranking behind Belgium are France (1,755 points), Brazil (1,743 points) and England (1,670 points).

Vietnamplus