Vietnam national football team returns to HCMC, takes 7-day quarantine

In addition, the Ministry of Health has officially approved the suggestion on shortening quarantine period for players and coaching staff by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the People’s Committee of HCMC.



Members of the team who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative for the novel coronavirus will be required to undergo centralized quarantine in seven days, self-isolate in private accommodation in the next seven days and monitor their own health for 28 days since their entrance.

They have to get the RT-PCR test in the 1st, 6th days of the quarantine at the centralized isolation area and the 13th day at the private acoomdation.

Members who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative for the novel coronavirus must quarantine at centralized facilities for 14 days and self-monitor their health in 14 days after completing quarantine period.

Staying at the second place in Group G of the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Vietnam made it history qualified for the Third and Final Round of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, becoming Southeast Asia's lone representative entering this stage.

Five players of Viettel club, Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Thanh Binh and Nguyen Hoang Duc did not return home with the team. They traveled to Bangkok, Thailand for 2021 AFC Champions League qualifiers.

By Cao Tuong – Translated by Kim Khanh