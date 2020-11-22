Vietnam starts countdown to SEA Games 31

During the 31st SEA Games kick-off ceremony, the organisers announced the official website of SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11, at hanoi2021.com. The website provides information about the two tournaments, including venues and schedules.



Information about historical relic sites, culture, food and accommodation is also available at the website.

On this occasion, representatives of the ministry, the municipal People’s Committee and embassies of Southeast Asian nations joined the ritual to start the one-year countdown for SEA Games 31.

In his remarks, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien, head of the SEA Games 31 organising board, said SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11 are the biggest sporting events in the region.

This is the second time Hanoi has hosted the events, he said, pledging that despite COVID-19, Vietnam will make all-out efforts in the preparation and organisation work, thus demonstrating solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding among the ASEAN countries.

The 31st SEA Games kick-off ceremony aims to raise public awareness of the significance of hosting the event, the minister said.

Chu Ngoc Anh, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, said Hanoi has become an attractive and safe destination for both domestic visitors and international friends.

Given the complex development of COVID-19 this year, the city has tried its best to complete the dual goals of containing the pandemic and recovering socio-economic activities, he said, noting that in 2020, it has successfully organised major national and international events.

On the occasion, the organising board also announced the mascot of SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11, which is the Saola, a rare and precious species of mammal in Vietnam's forests, and the events' logo which features a flying bird and V-shaped hand.