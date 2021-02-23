Vietnam to host 2021 World Team Tennis season in mid-June

2021 World Team Tennis season will take place at Hai Dang Tennis Club in Tay Ninh Province.



Vietnamese top tennis players including Ly Hoang Nam, Trinh Linh Giang, Le Quoc Khanh, Pham Minh Tuan, Nguyen Van Phuong, Vu Ha Minh Duc, Nguyen Dac Tien under training of Head Coach of Vietnam national tennis team Truong Quang Vu will join in the regional sport event.

The four- day competition is expected to take place at Hai Dang Tennis Club in Tay Ninh Province.According to the regulations, Vietnam team will compete with eight national tennis teams of Hong Kong (China), Syria, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Malaysia and Pacific Oceania including players from Oceanian countries except for Australia and New Zealand.According to General Secretary of Vietnam Tennis Federation Mr. Doan Thanh Tung, the Vietnam Tennis Federation will ask the World Tennis Federation to suspend the event if the pandemic situation is more complicated.

By Gia Man- Translated by Huyen Huong