During his working session with the Vietnam Paralympic Association in Hanoi on June 16, Minh said the delegation will comprise a leader, three officials, a doctor, three coaches and 11 athletes, including three in track-and-field, four in swimming and four in weightlifting.

Before their departure for Tokyo on August 18, they are required to take PCR tests for Covid-19 with negative results within 72 hours.