Vietnam U22 team to absent from Maurice Toulon Revello 2020





At the moment, there have been ten football teams from England, France, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire and Romania accepted the invitation for the tournament.The Maurice Toulon Revello 2020 tournament will take place from December 23, 2020 to January 1, 2021 in France with the participation of 12 football team.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong