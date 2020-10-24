  1. Sports

Vietnam U22 team to absent from Maurice Toulon Revello 2020

Amid the current complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation in many countries in the world along with international flights restriction and other issues related to health and immigration, the Vietnam national under-22 football team will not be able to participate in Maurice Toulon Revello 2020 tournament in France as scheduled.

At the moment, there have been ten football teams from England, France, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire and Romania accepted the invitation for the tournament. 

The Maurice Toulon Revello 2020 tournament will take place from December 23, 2020 to January 1, 2021 in France with the participation of 12 football team.


By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

