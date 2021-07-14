Vietnamese delegation sent off to Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A member of the Vietnamese sports delegation holds the national flag handed over by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (front, right) at the send-off ceremony on July 13 (Photo: VNA)



The delegation, set to leave for Tokyo (Japan) on late July 18, consists of 43 members led by Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan.

Officials and the sports delegation pose for a photo at the send-off ceremony on July 13 (Photo: VNA)



He pledged that the delegation will sustain solidarity and discipline to turn every challenge into momentum to show the best performance and obtain glory for the Fatherland.



They will also comply with the organisers’ anti-pandemic rules and help strengthen Vietnam’s solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with international friends, the official added.



Applauding efforts by the delegation members, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said the Olympics is a fierce sports arena gathering a large number of the world’s leading athletes.



He expressed his hope that the athletes will show their strongest determination in competitions. Each member should also truly be a goodwill ambassador to help introduce Vietnam’s culture and hospitality via the Olympics.



With their serious and thorough preparations, resolve and efforts, the delegation will attain the best possible results at the games, the Deputy PM added.



At the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil, Vietnam bagged one gold and one silver for the first time in an Olympics thanks to marksman Hoang Xuan Vinh.

They comprise 25 officials, coaches, and experts, along with 18 athletes in 11 sports, namely Nguyen Huy Hoang and Nguyen Thi Anh Vien (swimming), Thach Kim Tuan and Hoang Thi Duyen (weightlifting), Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy (judo), Hoang Xuan Vinh (shooting), Nguyen Tien Minh and Nguyen Thuy Linh (badminton), Nguyen Thi Tam and Nguyen Van Duong (boxing), Le Thanh Tung and Dinh Phuong Thanh (gymnastics), Truong Thi Kim Tuyen (taekwondo), Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu (archery), Quach Thi Lan (athletics), and Luong Thi Thao and Dinh Thi Hao (rowing).All the members have been injected with the required two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and they will be tested twice within 72 hours prior to the departure.Head of the delegation Phan said the athletes will strive to achieve the best possible results, adding that the Olympics is also an occasion to evaluate the recent development of the Vietnamese sports and to identify the targets and focal tasks for the time ahead.