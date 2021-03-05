Vietnamese footballers proposed to get Covid-19 vaccine

Accordingly, the Vietnamese football players from Viettel, Hanoi and Saigon football clubs are eligible for the two sport events.AFC Champions League will officially kick off next month. If the players are not injected the Covid-19 vaccine, they will be quarantined upon arrival in the host country and that will affect their performance before the match.Besides, the football players must conduct 14-day quarantine requirement as returning to Vietnam if they are not injected the Covid-19 vaccine. That will also affect to plans for local competition tournaments.As this reason, Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company proposed Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) to seek the Government's approval for prioritizing vaccinations for football players and training staffs.Recently, AFC announced that Saigon Football Club will compete in AFC Cup 2021 in Singapore.

