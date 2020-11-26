Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2020 officially launched

Deputy editor in chief of SGGP Newspaper, Head of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards Mr. Nguyen Nhat (C) speaks at the press conference of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2020



In the side of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper that is the organizer of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, there were Deputy editor in chief of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards Mr. Nguyen Nhat, Deputy editor in chief of SGGP Newspaper and Deputy Head of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards Ms. Ly Viet Trung.

Many sponsors, reporters of news agencies nationwide gathered in the event.

Accordingly, the main sponsor of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2020 is still Thai Son Nam Trading Company and other sponsors comprise Hung Thinh Incons Joint Stock Company, Fund for Investment and Development of Vietnam Football Talents, Rex Hotel Saigon, Vietnam Airlines, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage, Thu Duc Housing Development Joint Stock Company, etc.



Vietnam Football Federation and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company are two companions to contribute to the success of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards.

At the press conference, representatives of the organizing board also sent thanks to Nutrition Food Joint Stock Company and MASU Vietnam Company for their donations.



The Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards was launched in 1995 for the first time by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, aiming to honor and recognize contributions and achievements of Vietnamese football players during a year.

Attending in the press conference were Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Vice President Cao Van Chong, former Vice President of the Southeast Asian Football Federation and former Vice President of Vietnam Football Federation Duong Vu Lam, Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong, Head of Sports Management Division under the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan, Ms. Vo Thanh Thao who is a representative of My Thanh Advertisement and Entertainment Company- the organizer of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards Gala 2020, singer-songwriter Ngoc Son, Quach Beem, MC Thanh Bach, actor Hieu Hien and football lovers.

By SGGPO- Translated by Huyen Huong