Vietnamese shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh to attend Tokyo Olympics Games 2020

Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh will attend the upcoming Tokyo Olympics Games 2020.



Head of Vietnam sports delegation at Tokyo Olympics Games Mr. Tran Duc Phan said that he yesterday submitted a list of Olympic Games athletes to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Hoang Xuan Vinh was selected to compete in the shooting.





Although the Vietnamese shooting team did not gain a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the International Shooting Federation (ISSF) gave a slot to Vietnam to compete in the men's 10- meter air pistol category.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong