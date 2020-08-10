Vietnamese team to gather on August 18 for 2022 World Cup qualification





As plan, the Vietnamese team will gather on August 18.The adjustment is applied as the footballers of Da Nang and Quang Nam Clubs have to complete the 14-day quarantine requirement.Currently, the Vietnamese team is temporarily ranked in the first of Group G.The gathering location is also changed from the VFF Vietnam Youth Football Training Center in the capital city of Hanoi to the Youth Football Training Center in Hung Yen Province or Viettel Sports Center.The list of 30 football players will be announced later.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong