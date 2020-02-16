Vietnamese weightlifter sets youth world record

Vietnamese weightlifter Do Tu Tung wins six gold medals at the 2020 Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan



In the competition of clean & jerk, Tu Tung continued to succeed in lifting 136 kilograms, however, he unfortunately failed 142 kg final exam.

Accordingly, the 16-year-old weightlifter registered to compete both the men’s 55- kilogram snatch and clean & jerk categories.In the snatch, he successfully performed three times and lifted 110 kilograms, helping the Vietnamese athlete to shatter the recent youth world record of 109 kilograms by Italian weightlifter Massidda Sergio in October, 2019.In the sport event, 20- year-old weightlifter Nguyen Thi Thuy Tien also won three gold medals in the women’s 55kg class with achievements of 79kg snatch, 105kg clean and jerk, a total of 182kg.In the 2019 Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, Tu Tung won four gold medals.

By Nguyen Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong