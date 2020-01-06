Vietnamese weightlifters eye Tokyo Olympics

They are Thach Kim Tuan, Hoang Thi Duyen and Vuong Thi Huyen.



Tuan is ranked fifth in the men’s 61kg category with 3,765 points, including 963 points gained at the SEA Games 30, while Duyen is ranked seventh in the women’s 59kg with 3,302 points, including 754 points scored at the games, and Huyen is in 10th in the women’s 49kg with 2,902 points, including 741 points gained at the games.

The trio still have two tournaments ahead to get more points to their score in order to win tickets to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan.

VNA