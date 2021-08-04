Vietnam’s army team arrives in Russia for International Army Games





The Vietnamese team comprises nearly 200 officers and soldiers. It will join various events, including Tank Biathlon, Safe Route, Sea Cup, True Friend, Sniper Frontier, Gunsmith Master, Masters of Artillery Fire, Clear Sky, Safe Environment, Military Medical Relay Race, and Field Kitchen.Participants of the True Friend category will travel to Algeria for the competition.Head of the Vietnamese delegation Maj. Gen. Pham Van Thai, Deputy Director of the Department of Military Training under the VPA’s General Staff, said that all members are ready for the Games and determined to achieve the best results.The 2021 International Army Games will kick off on August 22 across 12 host countries and territories. A total of 277 teams from more than 40 countries and territories are expected to compete in 36 categories this year.This is the fourth time Vietnam has participated in the competition. It also marks the first time the country has hosted sniper and rescue events of the Games.The Vietnam People’s Navy has also sent a fleet comprising frigates 015-Tran Hung Dao and 016-Quang Trung to take part in the Sea Cup event for the first time.All of the team members have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative with the virus.

