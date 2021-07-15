Vietnam’s national team to play World Cup qualifiers at home

Members of the national team celebrate after scoring in the match against Malaysia in the second round of World Cup qualifiers in the UAE (Photo: vov.vn)



At a meeting on July 14 between the VFF, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Health, and Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the VFF’s proposal for hosting the five matches in the third round of World Cup qualifiers was approved.

Health authorities requested that all members of visiting teams must have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and provide a negative Covid-19 test before arriving in Vietnam.The VFF will also work with Hanoi’s authorities to ensure members of the visiting teams and their support staff along with all visiting officials stay within protective “bubbles” to minimise the risk of spreading the virus, as the matches will likely be held at the city’s My Dinh Stadium.The “bubble” approach was used with success for the final matches in the second round of qualification in the UAE last month.