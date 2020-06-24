Vo Thi My Tien breaks nearly 10-year national-record of Anh Vien

With an achievement of 5 minutes 0.60 seconds, the young swimmer broke national- record which Vietnam's swimming star Nguyen Thi Anh Vien held for past nine years at the 2011 National Age Group Swimming and Diving Championships.



Attending in the sport event were also young talent swimmers such as Pham Thi Van, Ho Nguyen Duy Khoa, Tran Hung Nguyen, Nguyen Huu Kim Son,etc who grabbed gold medals and beat the previous national- record holders.



Tran Hung Nguyen has total of six gold, four silver and one broze medals at the event

Notably, Tran Hung Nguyen owned six gold medals at the men’s 50- meter, 100- meter, 200- meter freestyle, 50- meter backstroke and 200- meter swimming pool standard; four silver medals at the men’s 400- meter,400- meter butterfly and one bronze medal at 100- meter breaststroke.







By Nguyen Phuong – Translated by Huyen Huong