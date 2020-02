According to the Department’s plan, thousands of free facemasks have been given gratis to tourists in the city from February 2-10 by travel agents in the Post Office, Notre Dame Cathedral and Theater House in downtown HCMC.

So far, many places in districts 1, 3 , Binh Thanh in HCMC including drug stores have provided free facemasks to people.

Foreign tourists receive free facemasks (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong - Translated by Uyen Phuong