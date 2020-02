According to the Department’s plan, thousands of free facemasks will be given gratis to tourists in the city from now to February 10 by travel agents in the Post Office, Notre Dame Cathedral and Theater House in HCMC downtown.



So far, many places in districts 1, 3 , Binh Thanh in HCMC including drug stores have provided free facemasks to people.





Foreign tourists receive free facemasks (Photo: SGGP)

By Thi Hong - Translated by Uyen Phuong