105 Vietnamese citizens from Indonesia sent home

Accordingly, the passengers on the flight were children under 18 years old, the elderly and students who have been shelterless due to hostel closure or people with visa expiration being trapped in Indonesia due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.The flight was performed by functional forces of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air and Indonesian authorities.After landing in the Can Tho International Airport, all passengers on the flight have health checked and conducted centralized isolation according to the regulations.In the departing flight, Vietjet Air sent some Indonesian citizens home.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong