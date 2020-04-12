12 Vietnamese citizens stranded in Japan come back home

After landing in Vietnam, all passengers will be sent to isolation area to closely monitor their health and the airplane will be promptly disinfected.



The above Vietnamese citizens have been stuck at Narita Airport for over 10 days due to entry restrictions in Japan and suspension of flights to Vietnam. Additionally, there are some Vietnamese citizens with extremely difficult circumstances and without stable accommodation being repatriated by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.



The flight was implemented by the Foreign Ministry of Vietnam, the Embassy of Vietnam in Japan and Japanese authorities to support the citizens home.



VN311 flight mainly transports cargoes and additional number of passengers with requirement of emergency assistance. All crew member in the flight were fully equipped with medical protective gear; meanwhile all passengers had their body temperature checked, completed health declaration before the journey and wore facial masks during the trip.





By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong