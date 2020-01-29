140,000 travelers flock to Vung Tau city on Tet holiday





According to the Management Board of Vung Tau City Tourist Areas, the marine city received a total of 99,400 tourists during the first five days of the first lunar month.The number of tourists to the sea is expected to continue increasing sharply in the next days.During these days, the local authorities collaborated closely with functional forces to ensure public safety, fresh sea environment, services prices and rescue works for tourists; clean up garbage at tourism sites.

By Vu Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong