15,000 cheap airline tickets to be launched in August

Travel businesses will also introduce to visitors over 5,000 tours at good prices at the fair.



This year's event themed “Vietnam Tourism Looks toward the Future” will create a chance for insiders to come together, find solutions and overcome challenges to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, said Vu The Binh, standing vice chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, at a press conference of the travel show in Hanoi on July 9.

The expo attracts over 500 enterprises, including hotels, resorts, travel agents, carriers, tourism associations, tourism management agencies, tourism promotion centers and among from 54 cities and provinces across the country and 10 countries and territories, such as Thailand, Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Peru, Taiwan (China) and Colombia.

The 3-day expo will include a wide variety of activities, such as the introduction of destinations, tourist products and services; promotional programs; a forum on the change of Vietnamese tourism for the development, talks on tourism development trends with the participation of experts of Google and Booking.com.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart was launched for the first time in 2013 by the Vietnam Tourism Association and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and then is considered as the biggest travel fair of the country.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh