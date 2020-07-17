16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City opened

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the HCM City's People Committee Le Thanh Liem stressed that the tourism and food show aims to revive the domestic tourism market and remove obstacles for tourist businesses companies.



The event attracted more than 150 display booths of hundreds of local firms in 50 cities and provinces nationwide, along with 50 stalls of restaurants, hotels, vocational schools of restaurants and hotels featuring a variety of foods from Vietnam’s regions and other countries.

One of the highlight of the festival is an area featuring new tourist products of a program, “Regional Linkage in Tourism Development” between HCMC and the Mekong Delta and South-eastern regions.

Enterprises have enjoyed 50 discount of fees and charges for registration fees to participate in the event due to impacts of the pandemic on their operation. Travel firms’ promotional programs have been introduced to visitors at the website www.kichcaudulichtphcm.vn.

The festival will run until July 18.

Started in 2005, the ITE has become one of the leading travel events in Vietnam and the region with expanded scale and diversified activities, such as exhibition, meeting between Buyer and Seller and others, promotional programs.



The event is an opportunity for travel agents, hotels and representatives from tourism promotion agencies to publicize their brands and offer tourist products to local and international travelers.

The annual event is co-organized by the HCMC Department of Tourism and the municipal Tourism Association.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh