16th Int’l Travel Expo HCMC draws 200,000 visitors

The 4-day long event saw the participation of over 300 businesses of 50 provinces and cities across the country and the opening of the annual food fair, “Taste of the world”. The most eye-catching stall at the festival was an area featuring new tourist products of a program, “Regional Linkage in Tourism Development” between HCMC and the Mekong Delta and South-eastern regions.



Enterprises had a chance to enjoy 50 percent discount of fees and charges for registration fees to participate in the event due to impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on their operation. Travel firms’ promotional programs were introduced to visitors at the website www.kichcaudulichtphcm.vn.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on July 19, Vice director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the expo contributed to the recovery of domestic tourism, responded the program entitled 'Vietnamese people travel Vietnam' launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism after the pandemic as well as promoted the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh